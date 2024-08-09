Women in Defence: Let's look at some numbers

Let's look at the numbers and try to understand what it tells us about representation of women in defence
Better together!(Pic: PTI)

Usually, the point of women in defence often clashes with pre-established stereotypes. But that's changing. Women are breaking the glass ceiling. Let's look at a few statistics in order to shed light on the representation of women in the India Defence.

1. Percentage of women in Army (as of July 1, 2022)

Percentage count(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

What about women in as Officers (Excluding AMC/ADC), Officers (AMC/ADC), MNS Officers and JCO/OR (Regular Cadre) as of July 2022?

2. Number of women working in various Defence forces service/wing wise (Dated January 1, 2023) Indian Army

Take a look(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

Let's look at their numbers in other categories like Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs), Army Dental Corps (ADC), Other Ranks (ORs) and beyond as of January 2023

3. Number of women working in various Defence forces service/wing wise (Dated January 1, 2023) | Medical and Dental Branch

Women stand strong(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

Let's look at their numbers in Army Medical Corps (AMC), Army Dental Corps (ADC) and Military Nursing Service (MNS) as of January 2023

4. Recent major initiatives undertaken

  • Permanent Commission being granted to Women Officers (WOs) in 12 arms and services

  • As many as 19 cadets, including 10 for the Indian Army, have been joining the academy every six months

  • Army has also created opportunities for WOs to serve as pilots in the Corps of Army Aviation

  • WOs are also being considered for Colonel (select grades) ranks and are being given command appointments.

5. Gender ratio in Armed Forces (2021)

The percentage of women in the Indian Army as of 2021, you ask? It is 0.56%

6. Women are commissioned into these streams

  1. Corps of Engineers

  2. Corps of Signals

  3. Army Air Defence

  4. Army Service Corps

  5. Army Ordnance Corps

  6. Corp of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers

  7. Army Aviation Corps

  8. Intelligence Corps

  9. Judge Advocate General Branch

  10. Army Education Corps

  11. Armed Forces Medical Services as Doctors and Military Nurses which is a women only entry.

