Women in Defence: Let's look at some numbers

Usually, the point of women in defence often clashes with pre-established stereotypes. But that's changing. Women are breaking the glass ceiling. Let's look at a few statistics in order to shed light on the representation of women in the India Defence.
What about women in as Officers (Excluding AMC/ADC), Officers (AMC/ADC), MNS Officers and JCO/OR (Regular Cadre) as of July 2022?
Let's look at their numbers in other categories like Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs), Army Dental Corps (ADC), Other Ranks (ORs) and beyond as of January 2023
Let's look at their numbers in Army Medical Corps (AMC), Army Dental Corps (ADC) and Military Nursing Service (MNS) as of January 2023
Permanent Commission being granted to Women Officers (WOs) in 12 arms and services
As many as 19 cadets, including 10 for the Indian Army, have been joining the academy every six months
Army has also created opportunities for WOs to serve as pilots in the Corps of Army Aviation
WOs are also being considered for Colonel (select grades) ranks and are being given command appointments.
The percentage of women in the Indian Army as of 2021, you ask? It is 0.56%
Corps of Engineers
Corps of Signals
Army Air Defence
Army Service Corps
Army Ordnance Corps
Corp of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers
Army Aviation Corps
Intelligence Corps
Judge Advocate General Branch
Army Education Corps
Armed Forces Medical Services as Doctors and Military Nurses which is a women only entry.