Viral video: Allen Jaipur students allege promises of providing best faculty broken by coaching centre

As per the website of Allen Career Institute Jaipur, students take up different courses so that they can prepare for Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE) Mains and Advance and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG). Students are usually charged more than 1.5 lakhs or more for a year, the fee varies, depending on the nature of the course.



The state of Rajasthan is considered to be an ideal place for students to hone their mettle. Each year these coaching centres located in cities like Jaipur, and Kota produce toppers of these examinations. These coaching hubs also have a 'not-so-bright' side as they often disregard the needs of these students and eventually turn into "factories" seeking to make huge profits out of this coaching business.



In the video, a student says, "You have made us promises to provide us with better faculties and now they are leaving one by one." Another student adds, "Here are students who are studying after borrowing money, many have taken loans from banks. Not everyone here is rich and can afford it unhesitatingly."



The dilemma is an unending one as other students too, in response to the video on X, share their experiences.



A user named 'J' (@Pandya_2800) commented that other coaching institutes such as Akash Institutes, too, levy high fees on students and then, cannot retain the faculty due to meagre payment.



Many call this a "scam", which is turning into a regular phenomenon as these students are facing a similar situation in most of the popular coaching hubs.



Another user named Kumar Sourav (@Kumarsourav_01), a student at one of the institutes operated by Allen's in Jaipur, wrote, "Currently I'm studying in achiever phase 6 allen kota in samyak building,the same situation we are also going through there is scarcity of good faculties they are just sending any one of them. We are also facing same circumstances."



It may be noted that these coaching centres have different batches to which students are assigned based on their performance in an exam held at regular intervals. Students are segregated and placed in batches depending on the score received in the particular exam.



Students at times, also complain of discrepancies shown towards them by these institutes, as they assign the best faculties only to the top students, and not to the rest.



"in starting they give normal batches to top faculty to keep them engage but when topper students starts coming back the faculty is sent to the toppers batch leaving behing those old students. many students who really need good teachers are struggling like h*ll but these people ..," wrote a user.When will these coaching centres be considerate of the needs of the students, keeping aside their profit-generating motives?



To get a clearer perspective on the matter, EdexLive has contacted Allen Career Institute, Jaipur for a statement and is awaiting a response.