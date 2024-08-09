UP: In Deoria food poisoning case, one more student hospitalised

In a case of food poisoning at a state-run residential school in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district, one more student was hospitalised, today, Friday, August 9, as the number of children currently admitted stood at six, officials said. This was stated in a report by PTI.

The incident took place at the Rajkiya Ashram Paddhati Inter College in the Mehrona area of the district, the officials said.

Around 80 students fell ill after consuming toxic food and were admitted to the Maharishi Deoraha Baba Medical College while one of them died, they said.

"One more boy, Divyam, a sixth-grade student who had consumed the same food complained of uneasiness this morning, after which he was admitted to the medical college here around 8 am. His condition is reported to be stable," said Chief Medical Officer Dr Rajesh Jha.

"Till Thursday, there were 15 children in the hospital, of which 10 more have been discharged while one more admitted. As of 4 pm today (Friday), six children are still hospitalised but are reported to be in a stable health condition," he added.

Meanwhile, District Magistrate Divya Mittal said an investigation is underway into the incident.

"An FIR has been lodged against the contractor of the school's mess and the principal of the school has been suspended. Further action will be taken against anyone found guilty," she said.

More about food at school

In a similar line of news, a private school in Noida sent a message to parents asking them not to pack non-vegetarian food for their children's lunch. The school management said it was only a "request" after a row broke out. This was stated in a report by PTI.

The school in Sector-132, Noida, on Wednesday, August 7, had sent the message to parents on WhatsApp. When non-vegetarian food is cooked in the morning for lunch, there is a possibility of it getting spoiled.