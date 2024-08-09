"UK universities offer amazing incubation opportunities," says MD of SI-UK India
What are the common challenges Indian students face while studying in the UK?
From my experience, both as an international student and a higher education professional I have seen Indian students often struggle with cultural shock and feelings of loneliness.
Adapting to the different academic formats and styles only adds to the pressure, and students start having self-doubts.
Something that I have practised and suggested to my students is to proactively engage with the local study communities and seek support from the university network to familiarise oneself with the new environment.
This not only helps with personal growth but also builds resilience and adaptability.
How does studying in the UK improve the employability skills of Indian graduates?
The emphasis on practical learning with opportunities to gain hands-on industry experience equips students with skills that are highly valued by global employers.
Internships, university placements, and post-study work options in the UK provide ample opportunities to Indian students to acquire relevant and transferable skills for employment abroad.
Additionally, a multicultural environment at universities prepares Indian students for workplaces that are diverse in nature and require their employees to have intercultural competencies with a global outlook.
What initiatives are UK universities taking to bridge the gap between academia and industry?
UK universities offer amazing incubation opportunities and form powerful partnerships with local businesses and start-ups. Often, research ideas transition to market through these collaborations or new ventures.
Several UK universities have partnerships with businesses to innovate new technologies and products.
For example, the Prosperity Partnership between the consumer goods company Unilever and teams from the University of Manchester, the University of Cambridge, and the STFC. They are working on pioneering the application of digital manufacturing techniques to fast-track product development from research to supermarket shelves.
Another example is Ultraleap, a leader in hand tracking and mid-air haptics solutions, and the University College London (UCL) Multi-Sensory Devices group working together to develop acoustic technology that allows people to ‘feel’ virtual 3D objects and holograms.
One of the UK’s largest Life Sciences opportunity zones is the result of a partnership between the Loughborough University, Leicestershire County Council, Charnwood Borough Council and the Leicester and Leicestershire Enterprise Partnership. It is home to over 90 organisations and a workforce over 2,500 people, LUSEP offers start-ups to global organisations an opportunity to be a part of an innovation community.
What future trends do you foresee in UK-India educational collaborations?
The UK-India educational partnership is poised for substantial growth. Future trends indicate an increase in collaborations involving higher education, research, and teaching.
The exchange of students and faculty is expected to increase significantly, promoting knowledge sharing and cultural exchange. The introduction of joint or dual degree programmes may offer new academic opportunities.
A key development is the possibility of British universities establishing branch campuses in India, which would give a boost to overseas higher education access in our country.
To support the influx of students, international universities could establish dedicated international offices in India, providing necessary support and guidance to students.
How does studying in the UK help in developing essential soft skills for global careers?
When you study in a diverse cultural environment, like the UK, it enhances your communication skills, teamwork, and adaptability. You engage with peers from different backgrounds, fostering a deeper understanding and respect for various perspectives.
Exposure to different teaching methodologies and interdisciplinary approaches broadens your intellectual horizons and promotes out-of-the-box thinking.
Adding to it, the universities abroad emphasise group learning, which is instrumental in developing interpersonal skills such as negotiation, conflict resolution, and collaborative problem-solving.
Though challenging initially, in the long-run, it improves one’s ability to work effectively, and also prepares you for leadership roles in the future.
Extracurricular activities are also a significant aspect of studying in the UK. These activities provide opportunities to build networks, enhance leadership skills, and engage in community service.
What advice would you give to Indian students considering higher education in the UK?
Based on my journey and professional experience, thorough research is the key. Start by understanding your academic and career goals, and choose programmes that align with your interests and aspirations.
Look into the course content, faculty, facilities, and career support services offered by different universities. Reach out to alumni or current students to get a firsthand perspective on the programme and university life.
When choosing the right course and university, consider factors such as the university’s reputation in your field of interest, the flexibility of the curriculum, opportunities for internships and practical experience, and the overall campus environment. Utilise resources like university websites, online forums, and education consultants to gather comprehensive information.
Apart from academics, accept cultural diversity and be open to new experiences. Be prepared for the academic rigours and different teaching styles in the UK.
Lastly, take advantage of the support services available for international students, such as orientation programmes, counselling services, and career guidance.
How can students make informed decisions about choosing the right UK university and programme?
Assess your academic profile, career aspirations, and personal preferences. Research universities’ strengths, programme specifics, faculty, and support services. I advise attending university fairs, connecting with alumni, and consulting experienced higher education counsellors for key insights.
Consider factors like location, costs, and scholarship opportunities.
Balancing these elements with your goals will help you choose the best fit for your academic and professional journey.