"UK universities offer amazing incubation opportunities," says MD of SI-UK India

A

From my experience, both as an international student and a higher education professional I have seen Indian students often struggle with cultural shock and feelings of loneliness.

Adapting to the different academic formats and styles only adds to the pressure, and students start having self-doubts.

Something that I have practised and suggested to my students is to proactively engage with the local study communities and seek support from the university network to familiarise oneself with the new environment.

This not only helps with personal growth but also builds resilience and adaptability.