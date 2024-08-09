Tirunelveli: 3 students apprehended for bringing knife to school for attacking teacher over low marks

Three government school students, who allegedly brought a knife to the school to attack their teacher, were apprehended by the Nanguneri police in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu on Thursday, August 8, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

According to sources, the trio is studying plus-two in a government higher secondary school located in Nanguneri.

"They had a dispute with their teacher over granting low marks in the examinations. To allegedly attack them, one of the three students brought a knife to the school on Wednesday (August 7). Knowing this, the teacher alerted the Nanguneri police, who conducted an inquiry with the boys. On Thursday, the police apprehended the trio and sent them to the government home after producing them before the Juvenile Justice Board," said sources.

Another student, another weapon, another state

A Class IX student at a government school reached his class with a gun to intimidate his classmate, leaving teachers and students frightened in Bihar's East Champaran district, police said on Thursday, August 8.

The bizarre incident took place at Upgraded government high school at Balua Bazar under Harsiddhi police station.

The student in question whipped out the gun from his school bag as soon as morning prayers ended, and students reached their respective classes for studies.