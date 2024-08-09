Three cops suspended over malpractice during police recruitment exam in Nagpur

Three policemen, including a sub-inspector, have been suspended for allegedly permitting unfair practices during a recruitment exam for constables in Maharashtra's Nagpur, an official said, today, Friday, August 9. This was stated in a report by PTI.

Nagpur Police Commissioner Dr Ravinder Singal issued an order suspending sub-inspector Sanjay Chauhan, head constable Santosh Fakunde and constable Siddharth Lokhande for three months, the official said.

He further said the incident occurred during the written test for recruitment of constables held at two colleges in Wanadongri on July 28.

Chauhan was responsible for invigilation, along with Fakunde and Lokhande, who were assigned to oversee the exam, during which candidates allegedly discussed questions and wrote answers, the official said.

Following complaints, senior police officials reviewed the CCTV footage from the exam halls, and an internal investigation was conducted, he said.

The suspension is for three months, and further inquiries will be conducted, the official said.

