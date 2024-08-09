"This was only a request": Noida school after facing backlash for asking parents not to pack non-veg for children's lunch

A private school in Noida sent a message to parents asking them not to pack non-vegetarian food for their children's lunch. The school management said it was only a "request" after a row broke out. This was stated in a report by PTI.

The school in Sector-132, Noida, had on Wednesday, August 7 sent the message to parents on WhatsApp. When non-vegetarian food is cooked in the morning for lunch, there is a possibility of it getting spoiled.

It can be harmful to health, said the message that asked parents not to pack non-vegetarian food for their children's lunch. In addition, it also said the school values, diversity and inclusiveness of students.

So that all students can sit together and eat their meals irrespective of their food preferences, the focus is on providing an environment in which everyone feels comfortable.

"This was only a request," a senior school official said.

More news about meals at schools

At least 24 students of a government educational institution in Odisha's Balasore district fell ill after having a midday meal in the school, today, Thursday, August 8, officials said. This was stated in a report by PTI.

The incident took place at Udaynarayan Nodal School in Sirapur. They were promptly transported to Soro Hospital for treatment after reporting symptoms like nausea and chest pain.