Scamsters target NEET-PG students promising leaked question papers of exam

The National Eligibility Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET-PG) has become an easy target for scamsters who are claiming to be in possession of the question paper and putting it up for sale just two days before the exam, which is scheduled to be conducted on August 11.

Messages of this nature are specifically targeting medical students.

"I responded to a scam message out of curiosity and was initially quoted Rs 80,000 for the question papers. They then offered a discounted rate of Rs 10,000 upfront and an additional Rs 10,000 after the exam," said one applicant who has engaged with these scamseters.

It may be recalled that the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) had already issued a warning against these scamsters and cautioned students in a notice titled Myth vs Fact.

"There is an ongoing scam targeting NEET-PG candidates, exploiting them financially and undermining the integrity of the examination process," said Dr Ashik Basheer, State President of the General Practitioners Association (GPA).

It may be recalled that the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the NEET PG postponement case today, August 9. The petitioners' main contentions are the far away exam city allocation and the two-shifts the exam will be conducted in.