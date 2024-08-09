“Funniest hearing”: Candidates claim SC dismissed NEET-PG petition without proper consideration

The two main contentions of the petitioners were far away allocation of exam city and arbitrary change at the last moment along with the exam being conducted in two shifts.

Advocate Sanjay Hedge, appearing for the petitioners, said that the exam centres were cut down from 1,200 to 500 and the NEET - Undergraduate (UG) irregularities row had affected the exams, stated a tweet by LiveLaw.

He also mentioned that he has received over 50,000 phone calls regarding NEET PG concerns and brought up the issue of normalisation as well.

The All India Students Dental Association (@dentodontics) tweeted, “So many cases filed by students are been dismissed….Why such behaviour towards students demand? Where students should go?”