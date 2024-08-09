Balasore: Dead lizard found in midday meal at gov't school; 50 students admitted to hospital

On Thursday, August 8, over 50 students from Udainarayan High School in Shikrapur village in Soro, Balasore, Odisha fell ill after consuming a midday meal which was contaminated with a dead lizard, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Prepared by the school cook, dal and rice were served to students and soon, the cook found a dead lizard in the rice. But by then, it was too late as 100 students had already started consuming the meal.

Headmistress Kabita Soren was informed and she ordered that the meal serving should be halted.

Soon after, two students from Classes IV and V experienced nausea and stomach ache and were admitted to Soro Community Health Centre (CHC) for treatment. As and when students complained of ailments, they were taken to CHC.

MLA Madhab Dhada and school management committee members visited the students. The MLA said, "I have requested the doctors at the CHC to ensure the students receive proper care. The block education officer, district education officer, and collector have been informed of the incident."

"Both the cook and an assistant were responsible for preparing the meal," Headmistress Soren said.

Doctors asked students not to panic and that few students have been discharged and others are undergoing treatment.