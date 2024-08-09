All you need to know about Tamizh Pudhalvan, TN's Rs 1,000 monthly assistance scheme for boys

Today, Friday, August 9, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin launched the Tamizh Pudhalvan (Tamil son) scheme of Rs 1,000 per month assistance to help boys from government and state-aided schools pursue higher education. This was stated in a report by PTI.

Launching the scheme here in TN, at the Government Arts College, Stalin said the Dravidian model government is committed to social justice and outlined a slew of welfare schemes formulated accordingly.

A similar initiative is the Tamizh Pudhalvan scheme of providing Rs 1,000 per month assistance to boys, the Chief Minister said.

This scheme applies to those who have completed their education from Classes VI to XII in government schools. Also, boys who studied in Tamil medium from Classes VI to XII in government-aided schools are eligible.

Besides three, four and five-year courses, aspirants who pursue industrial training courses after completing Classes VIII and X are also eligible.

Arts, science, law, engineering and medicine are among the courses included under the scheme.

The Rs 1,000 assistance will be directly credited to the bank accounts of student beneficiaries. A budgetary allocation of Rs 360 crore has been made for this year and 3.28 lakh students are set to benefit from the Tamizh Pudhalvan scheme.

"Last night, I ordered crediting Rs 1,000 for this month to your bank accounts, did you receive a message of credit, have you got it?" asked the CM.

Further, Stalin said "Thank you" when students displayed messages of credit on their phones and expressed their happiness.

He distributed debit cards to students, marking the launch of the scheme.

Ministers including K Ponmudy (Higher Education), Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi (School Education), top officials and elected representatives took part in the event.

What else is TN doing for students?

The fare-free travel in buses (Vidiyal payanam — Travel towards dawn) for women plan, which helps women achieve financial independence, has been used by them 518 crore times.

Furthermore, under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam (Kalaignar Scheme for Women's Rights), about 1.15 crore women are being provided Rs 1,000 every month.

As many as 20.73 lakh children are being benefitted under the Chief Minister's Breakfast scheme as part of initiatives towards achieving children's right to education.

So far, 28 lakh students have received training to ensure employability under the Naan Mudhalvan scheme (I am the first) skill development and employability facilitation plan.

In addition, under the Pudhumai Penn Scheme, about 3.28 lakh female students who go to colleges after completing e