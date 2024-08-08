What does GenZ want when it comes to jobs and careers? Let's find out

The Quest Report 2024 is out which reveals Gen Z traits and trends on dreams, careers, and aspirations. Shall we check out the highlights?

It may be noted that Gen Z usually refers to those born between 1995 and 2010, stated the report by PTI.

- Respondents of the study, who were from GenZ, said that they gravitated more towards fields like Artificial Intelligence (AI), cybersecurity and content creation

- 43 per cent are willing to sacrifice the work-life balance to succeed in their career

- 9 per cent of respondents want to pursue entrepreneurship as they seek stability and security in work life

- 62 per cent of the Indian youth are willing to give up their hobbies and other interests so that they are able to achieve their dreams

- 42 per cent said that they would take up higher studies to support their dreams

- 32 per cent believe they should take up relevant jobs to support their dreams

As many as 6,700 Gen Z respondents between the ages of 20 to 24 from as many as seven countries, including India, were consulted. India-specific opinions were:

- 19 per cent of Indians surveyed prefer career advancements in big organisations

- 84 per cent of Indian respondents believe their jobs align with their goals