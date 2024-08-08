UK varsities highly proactive in providing help: Study abroad expert on anti-immigration protests

A

The recent anti-immigrant protests have understandably raised some concerns among Indian students currently studying in the UK. However, the overall impact has been limited, thanks to the robust support systems that UK universities have in place.

Many Indian students have reported that their institutions are actively ensuring their safety and well-being.

Universities are providing comprehensive support, including counselling services, safety escorts, and open forums for students to express their concerns.

This proactive approach has helped to mitigate the anxiety and ensure that students can focus on their academic pursuits without undue worry.