Ragging at SR University, Ananthasagar: Junior abused, beaten up; police case registered

Outrage erupted after senior students at the SR University, Ananthasagar, Hanamkonda in Telangana allegedly subjected a junior to ragging on Tuesday, August 6, using derogatory language and beating him severely.

Identified as Jatothu Dilip Kumar, the victim resides in New Brudavan Colony in Julaiwada of Hanamkonda city and is studying BBA second year at the mentioned university.

The incident came to light on Wednesday morning, August 7, with details emerging from student complaints and various sources.

Meanwhile, the accused were identified as Srikesh, Rishaid Malik, and Feroz, all reportedly studying BBA third-year, and a first-year student Nandhan.

During the afternoon hours, while the victim was having lunch, about 10-15 senior students called him and verbally abused him. The victim said in his complaint that when he questioned the misdemeanour, they abused and beat him.

Kumar alleged that SR University does not provide suitable security to its students, and fails in terms of protection.

He requested the authorities to take prompt action against the accused students and the university.

Meanwhile, Inspector J Suresh said that cases have been registered against the accused and the University authorities under Section 292, 115 (2), r/w 3(5) BNS, 4(l), 4(li), and 7 (1) TS Prohibition of Ragging Act.

However, the accused are absconding but the investigation is underway.