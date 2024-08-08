President Murmu calls for deepening India-New Zealand educational ties

Today, Thursday, August 8, President Droupadi Murmu said that educational exchanges are an important aspect of bilateral relations with New Zealand and called for further deepening educational ties with the country. This was stated in a report by PTI.

Addressing the New Zealand International Education Conference in Wellington, she said, "Educational exchanges are an important aspect of our bilateral ties, collaborating to create productive minds who can contribute globally."

Furthermore, praising New Zealand's education system, she said, "New Zealand is renowned for its high-quality education with a focus on research, innovation, inclusivity, and excellence. Education remains one of New Zealand's top service exports."

Sharing her journey, President Murmu said, "Education has always been close to my heart. Growing up in a remote village in India with limited access to quality education, my parents understood its value and ensured I attended school."

She emphasised that education is a vehicle for social change and nation-building, touching on every aspect of life — economy, intellect, art, society, and spirituality.

"Education creates leaders, thinkers, guides, protectors, and keepers of society's conscience. It is the cornerstone of a nation's progress and advancement," the President said.

President Murmu noted India's progress in the 21st century, reforming the educational institutions through the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

"It also opens avenues for greater collaboration with foreign institutions," she said, highlighting the educational reforms.

In addition, President Murmu arrived in Auckland late Wednesday, August 7, New Zealand time, on the second leg of her three-nation visit