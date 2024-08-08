Kozhikode MP Raghavan brings up concerns regarding change in KV transfer conditions

Member of Parliament (MP) from Kozhikode, Kerala, MK Raghavan, during the Zero Hour in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, August 7, demanded that the changes brought about by the central government to transfer conditions of students in Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) be withdrawn immediately, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Since the number of admissions has been limited from 40 to 32 per class, this has led to worry among parents.

As far as transfer conditions changes are concerned, he said that the new changes undermine this fundamental purpose, causing significant stress for students and their guardians, stated The New Indian Express report.

Why were Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) originally established? To ensure that there is no disruption to the education of the children of Central government employees as well as military personnel, who are transferred frequently. However, revised transfer conditions dictate that if parents are private sector employees and are seeking a transfer to another state, their children will not be able to avail the transfer. Only government employees children's can avail transfer facilities for vacant seats.

Also, originally, 40 children were admitted to each class, now only 32 students will be admitted. Both the changes are a concern for parents.