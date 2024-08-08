Indian Forest Service: A historical timeline

The Indian Forest Service traces its roots back to 1867, during the era of the British Raj. At this time, the formal training of IFS officers commenced, with five candidates selected for training in France and Germany.
Here's a timeline of the events that led to the establishment of the service as an All India Service:
Formal training of IFS officers begins with five candidates selected for training in France & Germany.
Training of IFS Probationers organised at Cooper's Hill, London; 173 Officers trained in various aspects of forestry management and administration.
The focus of training shifted again. The training of IFS Probationers held at Universities of Oxford, Cambridge, and Edinburgh, focusing on forestry science, policy, and administration.
A significant decision was made by the Government of India for IFS Probationers to be trained at one centre
Establishment of the Forest Research Institute at Dehradun as the training centre for IFS Probationers
This marked the beginning of a comprehensive training programme within India itself, providing a holistic education in forestry practices.
Training of IFS Probationers started at Forest Research Institute, Dehradun
Curriculum includes fieldwork, research, and practical training in forest management techniques
However, by 1932, due to a lack of demand for officers, the programme had to be discontinued.
Forestry subject transferred to Provincial List under Government of India Act
Recruitment to Imperial Forest Service ceases, marking the end of centralised recruitment for forestry officers
Indian Forest Service established as one of the three All India Services under All India Services Act of 1951, with a mandate to manage and conserve India's forests for sustainable development