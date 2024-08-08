IIT Kharagpur asks students to write essay on how PM Modi strengthened India's global relations

The 74th birthday of Narendra Modi is on September 17.

To celebrate the same, in an email, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur, asked students to write an essay on 'How Prime Minister Narendra Modi Strengthened India's Global Relations' and has encouraged them to participate in "full vigour", as stated in an exclusive report by The Telegraph.

Students have been asked to pen the essay in 750 to 800 words and participate "with full vigour" in the "All-India" event. They can write the essay in English or any of the 13 recognised Indian languages.

It may be noted that the email was sent by Technology Students' Gymkhana, the students' body of the institute. The email said that the Centre for Narendra Modi Studies asked the IIT to inform the students about the essay competition, stated The Telegraph report.

The report also informed that Centre for Narendra Modi Studies is an independent trust that runs an institution "incorporating global objectives to promote unbiased research and in-depth studies". As per the website, as The Telegraph report states, the centre is based out of Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh to facilitate informed policy debates.

An IIT official informed that the circular was sent by the Union Education Ministry and hence, it was shared with the students.

The deadline to submit the essays is August 30.