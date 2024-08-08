Delhi: Gov't only one to invest 25% of budget on education, says Atishi

Today, Thursday, August 8, the Delhi Education Minister Atishi said that the Arvind Kejriwal government is the only one in the country that spends 25% of its total budget on education. This was stated in a report by PTI.

Further, Atishi, while addressing a press conference, said that government schools faced severe shortcomings, including shortages of classrooms, boards, power supply and washrooms, before the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) took over.

"Since 2015, the Delhi government has built 22,711 new classrooms," she said.

Atishi highlighted that the modern facilities in government schools include smart boards, libraries and sports facilities that provide students with a conducive learning environment.

In addition to this, 14 new schools are being built in the city to ensure that the students have the best infrastructure for high-quality education.

These efforts are part of the city government's commitment to providing top-notch education to every student, fulfilling Kejriwal's vision, Atishi added.

In other news, Atishi, addressing the crowd at Sant Eknath Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya along with Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, expressed joy at the new building's inauguration, according to a report on August 5.

Furthermore, she highlighted the Kejriwal government's commitment to providing quality education to all students.

She also emphasised the difficulties previously encountered by pupils in the highly populated regions of Dilshad Colony, Seemapuri, and Kalandar Colony, where packed classrooms and limited facilities hampered the learning experience.