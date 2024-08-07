“Toothless NMC”: Medical student's anonymous open letter sheds light on state of medical education

“I stand as a steadfast witness that not a single rule made by the NMC is followed at multiple medical colleges running postgraduate courses across the nation. To see the condition of UG and PG students on a daily basis, their struggle to keep afloat, it pushes me to depression”

— This is what an open letter written by a medical student, issued to the National Medical Commission (NMC), says.

The letter released by Health & Human Rights activist, Prof Dr Vitull K Gupta, has been written by a medical student anonymously, exposing the prevailing miserable condition of medical students in India.

The letter accuses the apex regulatory body for medical education of being ignorant and powerless towards issues being faced by undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) medical students in Indian medical colleges.

Speaking to EdexLive, health activist Prof Dr Vitull K. Gupta said, “I received an anonymously written letter from a medical student that vividly exposed the current state of medical education. I decided to release it as an open letter on behalf of all students.”

“I have been fighting against unethical practices in medical education for the last six to seven years. When MCI (Medical Council of India) was there, even though it was branded corrupt, there was still some fear among the private medical colleges to keep up the standard somehow. But NMC, now, has become toothless. They only issue guidelines and cannot even check whether or not these guidelines are being followed,” he added further.

The letter stated that a majority of medical students in India suffer from serious mental health issues, ranging from adjustment disorder to severe depression, several of them being suicidal. However, no action is being taken by the regulatory body to ensure students’ safety and well-being.

The student also highlighted issues like compulsory hostel accommodation for PG residents in medical colleges, irregular stipends, excessive working hours, no day-offs for residents and medical interns, and student suicides, in the letter.

“Am I to believe that the NMC is unaware of all this and if not, where is the action, is it enough to obtain details of stipend, is it enough to issue a notice stating hostels are not compulsory, WHO WILL ENFORCE IT. What saddens me is the illusion that the NMC will do something, the hope that someday these dictatorial institutions will be held liable,” the letter further read.

The student pointed out that the NMC lacks a proper complaint portal and that institutions openly threaten students who file complaints against the management with detention and exam failure.