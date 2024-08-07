Jharkhand: TRI, IIT Bombay to jointly promote technologies for rural population

Transform Rural India (TRI) and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay have agreed to collaboratively promote technology specifically targeted at Jharkhand's rural population, according to a statement released today, Wednesday, August 7.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed during the fourth edition of the India Rural Colloquy (IRC), which focused on actionable measures for enhanced growth and employment prospects in Ranchi, Jharkhand, reports PTI.



The fourth edition of TRI's India Rural Colloquy 2024 is a series of conversations and events hosted across India from August 1-8 that focus on rural development.

"In our state of Jharkhand, the Birsa Harit Fund has been launched under the Birsa Harit Gram Yojana of the Rural Development Department for the better future of farmers. Along with this, the MoU signed with Rural Technology Action Group, IIT Bombay, and TRI will lead to rapid development in rural Jharkhand," said Deepak Birua, Minister of Transport, and Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (SC), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) development, Jharkhand.



Birua adds, "These projects are not only an example for the state of Jharkhand but also a model of innovation for our country, and in the coming times. They will prove to be a milestone for the economic and social upliftment of the state's farmers.”

The Birsa Harit Fund for farmers participating in the government's Birsa Harit Gramme Yojana aims to provide around Rs 500 crore in financial aid to one lakh Birsa Harit Gramme Yojana farmers over 20 years.

Ajay Nath Jha, Tribal Welfare Commissioner (TWC), stated that the government must listen to people's voices and aspirations.

"The government can't do everything. We need a non-government-empowered body as a one-stop solution to guide Adivasi youth towards employment opportunities and higher study options. Understanding and listening to the needs and aspirations of the community is crucial for the government," Jha said.

During the colloquy, it was agreed that TRI and IIT Bombay would collaborate to promote technology suited exclusively for the rural people in Jonha GP, Angara Block, Ranchi.