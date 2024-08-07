Fearing dilapidated conditions of ITI Warangal, students & teachers refrain from classes

Students at the Telangana-run Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Warangal have been avoiding attending classes of late reportedly due to the poor conditions of their classrooms and workshops.

In fact, the situation is such that even the faculty is also reluctant to take classes, fearing that the leaking roof may cave in due to rains. Students are calling for better infrastructure and the construction of a new building.

According to members of the faculty, funds for the college building to come on a nine acre parcel of land were sanctioned in 1957. The institute was established in 1959, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Despite proposals to authorities concerned for conducting repairs to the college building in 2018 and 2022. However, nothing was done.

In 2018, the engineering wing of the School Education department inspected the college and estimated that repairs would cost Rs 80 lakh. However, no funds were allocated for the repairs by the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government, sources said.

With no alternative, the faculty continued to teach in the creaking classrooms and workshops. The college has a total enrolment of 678 students.

College Convener and Principal M Chander told The New Indian Express, “As many as 14 classrooms and five workshops are in a dilapidated condition. We are worried that the equipment and machines could be damaged due to leakage from the ceiling during rains.”

He added, “Since the previous BRS government did not allocate funds for repairs to the college, we urge the Congress government to sanction funds for its development.”