Delhi coaching centre deaths: CBI takes over investigation

Officials confirmed today, Wednesday, August 7, that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the investigation of the death of three Civil Services aspirants at Rau's IAS Study Circle in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar.

After excessive rainfall, water gushed into the basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle leading to the death of three aspirants — Nevin Delvin (24) from Kerala, Tanya Soni (25) and Tanya Soni (25). This happened on July 27 and since then, Civil Services aspirants have been protesting and demanding justice.

The case was taken over from the Delhi Police by the CBI after an order from the Delhi High Court. The court had taken to task the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and stressed how it could not imagine students were unable to come out of the basement.

"What's your line of looking? How did the children drown? You have done an investigation now. We are on August 2. Why were they not able to come out of the basement? It doesn't get flooded immediately. Water takes at least two-three minutes to fill a basement, it can't happen in a minute. Why were they not able to come out," the court had asked.

The court had also asked the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) to nominate a senior officer to oversee the probe by the CBI into the criminal case.