Davangere University: Question paper goof up leaves to cancellation of e-Commerce exam

The final-year BCom course students attempting the e-Commerce paper weren't just given question papers, they were given question papers with answers too.

This question paper was given to over 500 students from 14-15 colleges under the Davangere University. Upon noting the problem, the exam was cancelled and a re-exam was announced. The re-exam will be held once all the exams conclude.

When it comes to the BBA exams, the question paper was set for 60 marks when they were supposed to write it for 50 marks only.

This has caused problems to students hailing from Chitradurga and Davanagere districts.

Prof BD Kumbar, Vice-Chancellor, Davangere University, speaking to The New Indian Express, shared, "The students attempting e-Commerce paper of the third-year BCom course received defective question paper. Due to the negligence of the board of examination officials. Hence, we have decided to hold a re-examination of this paper at the examination centres where the defective papers were distributed."

He also informed that re-evaluation papers, which have answers and questions, were distributed. The incident will be discussed at the syndicate meeting on August 13 and a decision will be taken.

Registrar Evaluation Ramesh placed the onus of the mix up on the board of examinations and stated that action will be taken against the guilty.