Chennai college students booked for rash driving, overspeeding; police let them go with warning

Three college students were booked by the Red Hills Traffic Investigation in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, under the charges of rash driving and overspeeding and fined Rs 10,000 each. This comes after the video of the trio in a car went viral on social media.

According to the police, the trio Naveen (19), Surendhar (19) and Jayanth (20) are college students. In the video, the group can be seen standing through the sunroof of the car while it was being driven rashly by one of them.

As the video was uploaded to social media, the police traced the vehicle using the registration number, stated The New Indian Express report.

All three were booked and fined. Since they were college students, they were not arrested and sent for remand. They were let go with a warning.

