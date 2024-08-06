Telangana: Why are Ashram school students staging a stir against new principal?

Students of the girl's ashram school in Jainoor, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district, staged a protest in front of the campus on Monday, August 5, demanding that the newly appointed principal be removed from her post.

The students alleged that the new principal, Parvathi, had been scolding students when asked about the provision of good quality food and other facilities, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

From 11 am on Monday, August 6, students raised slogans against the new principal and reinstatement of her predecessor. They accused the management of providing poor-quality food and complained of lack of facilities.

Learning of the stir, Jainoor police reached the site and assured the students that they would inform higher authorities of their issues.

Subsequently, the students returned to their classes.

