NCP Rajya Sabha member calls out lacks of specific legislation for regulating video games

The issue of violent content of online video games and its impact on children came up during the Zero House in Rajya Sabha today, Tuesday, August 6.

It was brought to the fore by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Rajya Sabha member Fauzia Khan who also urged the government to look into the issue and regulate the content.

The MP said that in the current digital age, the exposure of children to online video games is on the rise. These games are not suitable for children, often containing violence, bad language, depicting substance abuse and sexual content, propagating gender stereotypes and a general disregard for the law, she pointed out in the Upper House.

"Online games like PubG, Call of Duty, GTA, and Blue Whale Challenge have become immensely popular among the children. This leads to the development of aggressive behaviour in them as they grow up. Excessive exposure can also cause anxiety and phobias, especially in the case of gore content," Khan said, as stated in a report by PTI.

The Rajya Sabha MP pointed out that India currently lacks specific legislation for regulating video games and has limited judicial focus on the subject.

A dedicated division should be established to oversee and categorise this content, involving relevant stakeholders, she said, adding that counselling and support services must be provided to teens at risk from such games.