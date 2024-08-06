More number of students secure medical seat after second attempt, reveals RTI

As per data from the Right to Information (RTI), the Marumalarchi Makkal Iyakkam (MMI) has claimed that more students get medical seats in the colleges after clearing the NEET on their second attempt.

MMI President, V Eswaran told The New Indian Express, "As per RTI information, 2021-2022 academic year, in the first attempt, 158 students from government schools secured medical seats in colleges under 7.5% reservation. In the second attempt, 150 students secured the seats."

"In the 2022-2023 academic year, in the first attempt, 84 students secured medical seats by clearing NEET and in the second attempt, 221 students got admission. In the 2023-2024 academic year, 84 students joined in medical and on the second attempt, 221 students secured medical seats. It indicates that when compared to first attempt, more students get medical seats during the second attempt," he said.

He pointed out that the situation is same when it comes to private school students as well and, he said that for instance, in the 2022-2023 academic year, 919 students from private schools in the state secured medical seats in colleges in their first attempt and as many as 1,837 students secured medical seats during the second attempt.

"This data indicated that a higher number of students can clear NEET on the second attempt. Besides, students are forced to opt for NEET coaching centres by spending lakhs of money. Students are forced to wait for one year and more," he said.

"In particular, as the government secured 7.5% horizontal reservation, government students are getting seats in the government colleges. If it wasn't so, students would not be able to secure medical seats," he said. He opined that before implementing NEET, students did not face this difficulty and, it is a disadvantage of NEET.