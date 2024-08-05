SC final hearing on pleas against Allahabad HC's scrapping of UP Madarsa Education Act listed for Aug 13

Today, Monday, August 5, the listing for the final hearing regarding pleas that challenged the Allahabad High Court order that had scrapped the Uttar Pradesh Board of Madarsa Education Act, 2004 was done by the Supreme Court.

The Allahabad High Court (HC) had called it "unconstitutional" and violative of the constitutional principle of secularism.

On April 5, the apex court stayed the high court judgement, stating that the matter raised across as many as seven petitions requires "closer reflection", according to a report by PTI.

On August 13 the pleas for final disposal have been listed, the bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, informed.

"Should we list these for final disposal next Tuesday?...Once we have granted the order of stay then we can list these for final disposal," the CJI said, adding the issues for adjudication are on a narrow compass.

"The object and purpose of Madarsa board is regulatory in nature and the Allahabad HC is not prima facie correct that establishment of board will breach secularism," the top court had said while staying the HC verdict.

The bench had said the high court "prima facie" misconstrued the provisions of the Madarsa Act, which did not provide for any religious instruction, stated the PTI report.