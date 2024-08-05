Rajasthan gov’t amending CM coaching scheme to benefit maximum students: Minister Gehlot

he current Rajasthan government is amending the Chief Minister Anuprati Coaching Scheme to assist as many students as possible, state minister Avinash Gehlot stated in the Rajasthan Assembly today, Monday, August 8.

The minister made the statement during Question Hour, in response to supplementary questions from Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Aadu Ram Meghwal, reports PTI.

Gehlot, the Social Justice and Empowerment Minister, stated that the previous Congress administration began the plan in the fiscal year 2021-22 to assist students with free preparation for competitive exams taken for entrance to various professional degrees and government positions.

He stated that the current government is making changes to the Chief Minister Anuprati Coaching Scheme to improve its implementation so that as many kids as possible benefit from it, and that it has no plans to cancel any such scheme that is beneficial to the state's students.

When the scheme was launched, a first-time provision was made for 10,000 students.

According to Gehlot, the number of student beneficiaries climbed to 15,000 and then 30,000 in subsequent years.

He stated that till last year, almost 20,000 students benefited from the system.

He explained that the coaching plan selects students based on their home districts, categories, and the tests they are taking.

Candidates' online applications are processed, and suitable individuals are selected for coaching based on merit by the department's rules, which are updated on an ongoing basis.