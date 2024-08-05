NEET-PG: Aspirants, netizens react to last-minute exam-centre reallocation

While the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) have reassigned exam centres for a few National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Postgraduate or NEET PG 2024 aspirants amid the ongoing controversy, the issue of far-away exam centres is yet to be resolved for most candidates.

On Sunday night, August 4, many NEET-PG 2024 candidates received emails from the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) informing them of a reallocation of their test cities.

However, this intervention by the authorities seems to have stirred more confusion among the NEET-PG candidates.

A number of candidates took to social media platform X, today, August 5, expressing that the last-minute exam centre changes by NBEMS have further created problems for them.

While a few candidates undoubtedly received some relief from the reallocation of exam centres, others reportedly having been assigned test cities even farther than the previous ones.