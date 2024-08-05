NEET-PG: Aspirants, netizens react to last-minute exam-centre reallocation

While the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) have reassigned exam centres for a few National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Postgraduate or NEET PG 2024 aspirants amid the ongoing controversy, the issue of far-away exam centres is yet to be resolved for most candidates.
On Sunday night, August 4, many NEET-PG 2024 candidates received emails from the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) informing them of a reallocation of their test cities.
However, this intervention by the authorities seems to have stirred more confusion among the NEET-PG candidates.
A number of candidates took to social media platform X, today, August 5, expressing that the last-minute exam centre changes by NBEMS have further created problems for them.
While a few candidates undoubtedly received some relief from the reallocation of exam centres, others reportedly having been assigned test cities even farther than the previous ones.
Moreover, several furious NEET-PG aspirants also expressed on social media that they had already booked travel tickets and accommodation in previous exam centres. Hence, these abrupt changes have created more difficulties for them.
This year, NEET-PG candidates have voiced widespread outrage over being assigned exam centres up to 1,000 kilometres from their hometowns. Many reported that their assigned test cities were not even among the four preferred locations they had listed during the application process.
Reportedly, the number of test centres was reduced by the NBEMS in order to ensure fair conduct of the exam, especially in the wake of the NEET-UG paper leak controversy.