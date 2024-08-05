Karnataka: 92,858 students eligible for admission to medical seats

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) on Sunday, August 4, published a list of 92,858 candidates eligible for admission to medical, dental, Ayurveda, Unani, and homeopathy courses, who have claimed a domicile from Karnataka.

The list includes the names of the top scorer, Padmanabha Menon, with 716 marks. Names of students with the lowest qualifying score of 127 marks have also been included in the eligible list, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

H Prasanna, Executive Director of KEA, in a press release said, “For those who have attained eligibility but have not submitted their applications, a link will be enabled for registration in 1-2 days. Following this, all eligible candidates will be allowed to enter their NEET marks.”

After this, students will be allowed for option entry and seat allotment process.

Also...

The Karnataka State Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) on Saturday released the consolidated results for all three examinations conducted in 2024 for II PUC students.

A total of 7,04,920 students appeared for the exams, out of which 5,98,283 have passed, recording a pass percentage of 84.87%.

This is a 10% increase compared to last year, which was 74.67%, crediting the new examination system announced by the Congress government in 2023 of conducting three exams to help students improve their scores.