Enforce 50% quota in private medical colleges for Puducherry students: AIADMK

The ruling BJP-AINRC alliance has failed to secure 50% of seats in private medical colleges for Puducherry students under government quota, as stipulated by the Medical Council of India, said the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) Puducherry State Secretary A Anbazhagan.

During a press briefing at the party headquarters on Sunday, August 4, Anbazhagan said there are 650 medical seats in three private colleges, of which, the government is getting only 32% — 249 seats. He said the then lieutenant governor, last year, passed the order for the 50% reservation at the last moment, however, the government did not fulfil it.

"During the AIADMK rule in Tamil Nadu, 50% seats from minority institutions and 65% from other private institutions were secured for students under government quota," he said, urging the chief minister to pass a law on the same during the Assembly session.

"For the first time in the country, considering the welfare of government school students, 7.5 per cent reservation was provided to students under the government quota medical seats by then chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. Students who studied in government schools from Class IX to XII are eligible for the reservation, even if they had studied in private schools till Class VIII," he said.

Following the AIADMK's protests, he said the party's demand for 10% reservation in medical seats for government school students in Puducherry was accepted and a Government Order (GO) was passed. He said the order mentioned that the students who had studied in government schools from Classes I to XII could avail of the reservation, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

"Puducherry follows the Tamil Nadu syllabus. The Puducherry chief minister must amend the regulation to include students who had studied in government schools from Class IX to XII as well," he said.

Anbazhagan said, as per the 10% reservation, 36 students from government schools should join medical colleges. "Despite 90 students from government schools clearing NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test), only 20 secured seats under the reservation due to the rule that they must have studied in government schools from Classes I through XII. The rule must be changed immediately," he said.

Further, he said the Puducherry AIADMK unit, after obtaining permission from the party leadership, would organise a protest seeking their demands on reservations be fulfilled.