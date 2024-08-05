Delhi: New gov’t school block inaugurated by Education Minister Atishi

Addressing the crowd at Sant Eknath Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya along with Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, the Aam Aadmi Party minister expressed his joy at the new building's inauguration and highlighted the Kejriwal government's commitment to provide quality education to all students.



She emphasised the difficulties previously encountered by pupils in the highly populated regions of Dilshad Colony, Seemapuri, and Kalandar Colony, where packed classrooms and limited facilities hampered the learning experience.



“Previously, we had 100 students crammed into a single class, studying in makeshift tents. Today, these children are receiving education in world-class facilities," Atishi said.



The new academic building and multipurpose hall are projected to greatly enhance the educational environment for students, particularly those from economically disadvantaged homes, by providing them with the resources they require to succeed.

“Use only NCERT, SCERT textbooks”, Delhi gov’t directs schools

In other news, the Delhi government's education department has instructed the heads of all recognised private schools today that they cannot force primary students to use textbooks other than those prescribed by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) and the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT).

The Delhi government issued this directive to ensure the execution of Section 29 of the Right to Education Act of 2009.