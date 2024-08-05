Civil Service aspirants' death: From July 27 to August 3 — what happened so far

- Protests erupted, with demands for accountability and clarity on the number of deaths, which some claim are higher than reported.

- Students demand that the CCTV footage of RAU’s library be made public.

- The owner of the coaching centre, Abhishek Gupta, and the coordinator, Deshpal Singh, were arrested and charged with culpable homicide and negligence.

- Initial investigations revealed the coaching centre violated building norms by using the basement as a library, contrary to the No Objection Certificate (NOC) that stipulated it should be used only for storage.