Citing increasing corruption, Karnataka's private schools to protest against education department

Dismayed with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as well as the Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL), the Karnataka Private School Managements, Teaching and Non-Teaching Staff Coordination Committee (KPMTCC) is considering holding a protest.

This is against alleged irregularities in the education department, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

KPMTCC alleges that the officials of the department have been extracting money from schools citing different reasons, hence, it is the opinion of the committee that corruption levels have gone up in the field of education.

Shashi Kumar D, Convenor of the Coordination Committee said, “We are not happy with the way the government has been deciding on certain crucial aspects of education. The officials have also been harassing schools for different reasons. The corruption has been rampant.”

It may be recalled that KPMTCC had earlier pointed out irregularities with the accreditation of different boards in private schools, the reluctance of the department to release the list of unauthorised school and releing list of authorised schools instead.

One more grievance which was raised by KPMTCC was regarding the introduction of Board exams for Classes VI, VIII and IX.

Parents and stakeholders also demanded that the government standardise the syllabus in line with NCERT to allow students in state boards to benefit.