Address pleas of NEET PG aspirants whose exam cities haven't been reviewed: IMA-JDN

While the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG 2024) city allocation for exam centres was reviewed, looks like there are still students who have not been allotted convenient city centres.

The Indian Medical Association - Junior Doctors Network (IMA-JDN), in a press release today, Monday, August 5, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Health Minister JP Nadda for their prompt response with regards to far away city centres being allotted to NEET PG candidates.

It even went on to congratulate National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) for increasing test centres in order to accommodate for NEET PG aspirants within their states.

At the same time, it urged the authorities to resolve the issues of students whose test centres remain far away.

"We would also like to humbly request you to address the issues faced by those NEET PG aspirants who have not been allotted centres within their states," it said in the press release.

"The present students are the future of India and it is crucial that important competitive exams are conducted with the utmost diligence and confidentiality," it concluded.

The allotment of far away cities as NEET PG exam cities vexed students to no end and many took to social media to express their dismay.