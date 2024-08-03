UPSC coaching centre deaths: Candlelight vigil organised to honour the deceased

A candlelight march was held by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) aspirants to honour the three students who died due to flooding in the basement of a prominent coaching centre. The vigil, now in its seventh day, took place on Saturday, August 3, IANS reported.



The march was led by the students in front of RAU's IAS Study Circle, the coaching centre in Old Rajender Nagar, where the tragedy occurred.



The protests began on July 27, following the deaths of the three UPSC aspirants, who were trapped in the basement after intense rainfall caused severe waterlogging and flooding.



The basement of the building, which was illegally converted into a library, trapped 17 students for several hours, revealing severe safety breaches. This space was officially designated only for parking and storage.



Official agencies asked to submit their reports

On Friday, August 2, the Delhi High Court directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take over the investigation.



The high court had also summoned the Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), and the investigating officer (IO) for the next hearing on July 31. The court criticised the "freebie culture" and highlighted the city's insufficient funds for infrastructure improvements.



Earlier in the week, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) formed a committee to probe the incident. This committee, which includes the Additional Secretary of Housing and Urban Affairs, Delhi's Principal Secretary for Home, the Special Commissioner of Delhi Police, the Fire Advisor, and the Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), is expected to deliver its report within 30 days.