Ten students protesting in DU demanding ceasefire in Gaza, detained

Today, Saturday, August 3, the Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS), a student organisation, held a protest in solidarity with the ongoing crisis in Palestine, at Delhi University's Arts Faculty, reported PTI.



The student group, which represents the working class and the marginalised sections of society, called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine.



According to a police officer, around 10 students were detained for protesting without permission. They were taken to Delhi's Burari police station but were released later, stated a report by PTI.



"The protesters did not obtain permission for the demonstration and did not disperse when asked. About 10 students were detained at the Arts Faculty and subsequently taken to Burari," the officer further informed.



Israel - Palestine issue

According to a Reuters report, almost 39,000 civilians in Gaza have been killed so far, and more than 2.3 million have been displaced from their homes. The war that began on October 7, has unleashed a never-ending crisis, which has also led to the deaths of many children.



Earlier, several universities across the United States (US) saw a series of protests from students who demanded 'disclose and divest' and called for boycott and economic sanctions against Israel.