SFI schedules nationwide protest campaign in solidarity with Palestine on August 6 & 9

In a statement issued on August 2, 2024, the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) announced that it has scheduled a nationwide protest campaign against the 'imperialist and zionist brutality on the people of Palestine’. This was announced in a meeting organised by the student outfit and attended by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Embassy of the State of Palestine HE Adnan Mohammad Jaber Abualhayjaa.

"The Central executive committee of SFI announced that they will again organize a nationwide solidarity campaign against the ongoing genocide in Gaza condemning the brutality of Zionist forces of Israel. SFI will organise nationwide protest on 6th and 9th August'24 to protest against the imperialist and zionist brutality," the statement read.

SFI All India General Secretary told EdexLive, the protest will be staged at all the educational institutions nationwide.

Extending the 'longstanding history of unwavering solidarity with the Palestinian cause', the SFI reaffirms its commitment to share the struggle for freedom and justice for Palestine. Emphasising the need for independence in Palestine, SFI highlighted the brutality of the genocide taking away many people's lives.

"This wave of resistance has spread to universities around the world, including Columbia University, MIT, and Harvard in the United States, where a record number of students are holding large pro-Palestine protests," the statement added.



"The Ambassador of Palestine in India stated that the West Bank has 800 military checkpoints, where women face inhuman atrocities, even giving birth under extreme conditions. Gaza has endured a long blockade, resulting in 75% of its population living in poverty. Already Israel has killed 160 journalists to cover up its actions," it further added.

According to the statement, the ambassador urged that those who seek peace must unite and Palestine will never surrender. Additionally, "Students must stand against injustice, using social media to spread accurate information and create pressure. We must stop the aggression and reveal the truth," he urged.