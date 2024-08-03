"Reveal actual number of deaths": Civil Services aspirants continue to demand on 7th day of protest

The protests against the death of Civil Services aspirants entered its seventh day today, Saturday, August 3.

The aspirants have been protesting since the incident happened at Rau's IAS Study Circle on July 27 which took the lives of three students — Shreya Yadav from Uttar Pradesh, Nivin Dalwin from Kerala, and Tanya Soni from Telangana — in Old Rajender Nagar, reportedly causing damage to the single biometric entry and exit point of the basement.

A Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) aspirant and one of the protestors, Ashwini, said that they want clarity through the institute regarding the actual number of casualties in the incident.

"We want clarity through the institute and CCTV footage regarding the actual number of casualties, the number of deaths, and those who were injured," Ashwini Kumar, one of the protesting stduents, told ANI.

Another student, Shivam, however, alleged that every party wants to politicise the issue.

"Every party here wants to politicise the issue. The Municipal Commissioner has not yet provided accountability regarding the drainage system; the drainage system remains the same. So, who will be held accountable for this?" Shivam told ANI.

Aspirants enrolled in the many coaching centres in the area have been demonstrating since the incident, demanding improved safety measures in the institutes.