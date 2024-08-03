"NTA must provide more info about itself on website": MP Sagrika Ghose writes to Minister Pradhan

Why does the National Testing Agency (NTA) website have barely any information?

This is the question Member of Parliament (MP) Rajya Sabha Sagarika Ghose asked Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education, Government of India, in a letter dated Friday, August 2.

Posting the letter on social media platform X today, Saturday, August 3, she stated, "Who are all the board members? Who are the officials? Where are NTA's annual reports?...To win public trust for future exams, NTA must provide more information about itself on its website."

"I have written to Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on: why does the website of the National Testing Agency (NTA which conducts 17 major examinations including the NEET) give so little information about itself?" said the Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP from West Bengal.

Jairam Ramesh, Rajya Sabha MP and Congress leader shared Ghose's post and asked, "The only job of NTA appears to be to outsource. Its chairman has a very dubious record as chairman of the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission."