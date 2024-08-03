NEET PG 2024: Candidates' worry about faraway exam centres continues for day 3

Three days have passed by with the candidates of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024 raising their voices against faraway exam centres, but, no action or resolution has come to their rescue.

Although several members of parliament (MPs), such as John Brittas, Shashi Tharoor, and Manickam Tagore, and former union minister of state Rajeev Chandrasekhar had written letters to Union Health Minister JP Nadda urging for intervention, the anguish and anxiety among the students persisted.

There are two major concerns, while Kerala's Wayanad is affected by landslides, students from the state were allowed centres in Andhra Pradesh. Secondly, candidates in other states were given centres more than 100 kilometres away.

According to candidates, issues such as travel, accommodation, and financial challenges would pose a challenge for appearing for the one-day exam. With just a few days left for the medical entrance exam, which is scheduled to be held on August 11, the candidates fear anxiety, stress, and pressure during exam preparation continues to rise.

As reported earlier on August 1, 2024, a candidate from Rajasthan was allotted a centre in Ahmedabad/Gujarat, and another one from Kerala was given a centre in Andhra Pradesh.

Report: https://www.edexlive.com/news/2024/Aug/01/far-away-exam-centres-bring-new-troubles-for-neet-pg-2024-candidates

Additionally, an alleged confidential document from the National Board of Education (NBE) making rounds on social media raised questions about the security and sanctity of the board.

Here are a few tweets from the candidates and medical fraternity about the exam: