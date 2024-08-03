MP Manickam Tagore urges Health Minister for more NEET PG centres in TN amidst exam city allocation row

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) candidates are still worrying because of the city allotment when it comes to their exam centres. Seems like most of them have been assigned far away cities as their exam centres.

Shortly after the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) issued the examination city slips on July 31, candidates raised concerns about the exam centres being allocated far from their preferred locations, in certain cases even in different states.

Manickam Tagore, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) from Virudhunagar constituency in Tamil Nadu wrote to Minister of Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda regarding the same.

"Currently, many doctors from Tamil Nadu are compelled to travel long distances to appear for their NEET-PG exams, with some having to journey as far as Andhra Pradesh and other states. This not only imposes a considerable physical and financial burden on these professionals but also adds to their stress during a critical period of examination preparation," he said in his letter dated August 2.

The situation is made worse by the fact that there are certain calamities that Tamil Nadu is facing right now, he says in his letter.

In this light, the MP urged Minister Nadda to establish additional NEET PG examination centres in Tamil Nadu.

"This measure would significantly reduce the logistical difficulties for our medical professionals, allowing them to focus better on their examination without the added strain of long-distance travel and accommodation concerns," he said.