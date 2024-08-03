Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhu announced a new mental health facility; other medical facilities to be upgraded soon

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu announced today, Saturday, August 2, that a Center of Excellence in Mental Health with a capacity of 100 beds is being developed in Tanda in Kangra District and will be operational soon, stated a PTI report.



During a review meeting of the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC) and Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College and Hospital (RPGMCH) Tanda, Sukhu stated that BSc Nursing classes would soon be introduced at the facility.



During the meeting, the chief minister stated that the government plans to create adequate infrastructure and strengthen existing resources in all the state's medical colleges.



He also emphasised the need for an adequate deployment of specialist doctors and staff in these institutions.



Upgradation of healthcare

According to PTI, to ensure the proper working of these medical facilities, CM Sukhu declared as follows:



1) The health institutions shall be upgraded taking into consideration the future requirements besides modern techniques in the health sector and hence, such resources shall be created accordingly.



2) Officials were directed to increase the number of postgraduate (PG) seats in medical colleges and to identify and address any deficiencies.



3) The chief minister stated that to ensure quality healthcare, a staff nurse would be assigned to every six patients.



4) While reviewing ongoing projects at Dr Rajendra Prasad Medical College, Tanda, Sukhu stated that the waiting time for consultations with doctors would be reduced and the counselling periods would be extended.



5) He also instructed to increase the number of registration counters to facilitate the process for people.



6) The chief minister approved the filling of various positions, including specialist doctors, paramedics, and other categories, at Tanda Medical College.



7) While assessing the current status of Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla, he directed the filling and creation of various posts to ensure world-class healthcare facilities for the public.



CM Sukhu asserted that all decisions related to health institutions should be made with a broad perspective focused on public welfare. He also assured that additional budgetary provisions would be made for the maintenance of the college's various buildings.