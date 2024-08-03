"Final year results to be announced today," says OU Law College Principal amidst concerns about marks being withheld

In a relief to the final year students of the LLB (Bachelor of Laws or Bachelor of Legislative Laws) programme at Osmania University (OU) College of Law, Principal of the college, Dr D Radhika Yadav, informed EdexLive that the results will be announced today, Saturday, August 3.

The results were out on July 31, but the administration withheld several students' results due to mess dues.

In a conversation with EdexLive, the principal said, "Nothing to worry about; the results will be announced today (August 3). There was a technical glitch, hence the results were withheld." Further, she added that the hard copies or the results memos will take a week's time as they need to be released by the examination branch.

Additionally, the principal said, "The results portal cannot be rectified once the results are uploaded. Therefore, I will seek results from the examination branch and disclose them to the students." Further, she reiterated that the results memos may mostly be out by Friday, August 9 or Saturday, August 10.

The principal disclosed that there are huge arrears when it comes to hostel and mess dues. "Efforts are being made to provide better facilities to the students. Therefore, notices are sent every month to clear the dues, but the students are not paying the dues," she claims.

Is mess functional?

As reported by EdexLive on August 2, students alleged that the mess has been non-operation for over 1.5 years. When EdexLive asked about the same, the principal refuted the claims, saying, "Absolutely wrong."

"The mess has been closed for last six months as the students are clearing the dues. However, we have alternatively accommodated the scholarship holders with mess facilities and are seeking paying boarders (students who need to pay for the mess) to clear at least 20 per cent of the dues," she told EdexLive, saying that monthly mess expenditures of 100 students will amount up to rupees three lakh.

As reported earlier, the results of around 20 students, 12 from the fifth year and eight from the third year of LLB, were not released. Instead of announcing pass or fail, 'WAL' was declared.

Concerned about their future, the students had shared their anger against the administration for withholding their results.