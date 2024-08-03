Enrollment in gov't schools declined by 2 lakh, said Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday, August 2 said that student enrollment in government schools has declined by two lakh this year compared to the previous academic year during a meeting with the government teachers.

He urged teachers to run schools in a manner that would make parents proud and encourage them to send their children to government institutions, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

Speaking to a group of recently promoted government teachers, the chief minister noted, “This year, about 26 lakh students enrolled in 30,000 government schools, while around 33 lakh students are attending 10 private schools. This disparity may be due to a lack of basic amenities in government schools.”

He further added that teachers in private schools are not necessarily more talented or qualified than those in government schools.

While encouraging teachers to work with dedication, he assured them that his government would address and resolve all the issues they are currently facing.



Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group met CM Reddy

According to The New Indian Express, Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, during a meeting with CM Reddy at his residence on Friday, August 2 has agreed to adopt the automotive department at Young India Skill University.



Mahindra further stated that his company would soon send a team to visit the university. They also discussed the group's investments in the state and the expansion of the Club Mahindra Holiday Resort in Hyderabad.