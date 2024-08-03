Delhi: A 14-year-old wanted to skip classes so he emailed a bomb threat to the school. This is what happened next

A 14-year-old wanted to skip school. So, what did he do? Sent a bomb threat email to Summer Fields School in Kailash Colony, Greater Kailash-1 in Delhi on Friday, August 2.

While the school premises was immediately evacuated on August 2, it is today, Saturday, August 3, that the police informed that the student had sent the email, stated a report by ANI.

"We received an email late at night which was checked early morning today (Friday, August 2). As per the SOP (Standard Operating Procedure), we evacuated the students within 10 minutes of receiving the email," shared Shalini Agarwal, Principal, Summer Fields School, yesterday, August 2.

Now the 14-year-old identified as the individual who sent the email is being questioned by the Delhi police.

"The student didn't want to go to the school and had, therefore, sent the bomb threat mail," police said. They also informed that to make the email look authentic, the student mentioned two more schools as well.

An investigation into the matter is underway, they added.

It may be reaclled that on May 2, as many as 131 schools in Delhi had received bomb threat emails. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) brought out an official statement later stating that the email appeared to be a 'hoax'.