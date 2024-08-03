Coaching centre deaths: Plea of basement co-owners disposed

The four co-owners of the basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle, where three Civil Service aspirants had drowned and died on July 27, had filed a bail plea.

Today, Saturday, August 3, a Delhi court disposed of the same bail plea.

The court also made a note of the submission of the prosecution that the case should be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), as stated in a report by PTI.

Yesterday, Friday, August 2, the Delhi High Court had transferred the probe from the Delho Police to the CBI "to ensure the public has no doubt over the investigation".

The drowning incident at Delhi's Old Rajender Nagar (ORN) has captured national attention as the news of death of three Civil Service aspirants sparked protests which has entered its seventh day today.

Parvinder Singh, Tajinder Singh, Harvinder Singh and Sarbjit Singh are the co-oweners of the basement and it was Additional Sessions Judge Rakesh Kumar who was hearing their plea in connection to the denial of bail by a magisterial court. The Additional Sessions Judge permitted them to move a fresh bail plea before the appropriate or competent CBI court.

"We will move a fresh bail plea today before the competent CBI court after getting the (written) order from the court," said advocate Amit Chadha, the counsel for the co-owners of the basement.