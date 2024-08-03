Citing Wayanad landslides, Shashi Tharoor urges Health Minister to review NEET PG exam city allocation

Several Members of Parliament (MPs) are writing to Health Minister JP Nadda regarding the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) exam city allocation issue. Turns out that the candidates of NEET PG have been allotted far away exam cities, which will bring with it issues like travel, accommodation, mental strain and so on.

MP from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, Shashi Tharoor also wrote to the union health minister on August 1, Thursday, regarding the same.

The MP starts off by pointing out how the last-minute postponement of NEET PG to August 11 had caused great distress to candidates.

"To add insult to injury, mandating the candidates to travel long distances on short notice, up to 800-1000 kilometers in some cases, will surely impose a significant financial and logistical burden on them as well as their families, especially for the economically weaker sections," he says in his letter.

The MP also cites the aftermath of Wayanad landslides as an issue. "...the recent catastrophic landslides in Wayanad, Kerala, intensify the situation, as increased travel for those in affected areas poses severe safety and health risks that cannot be overlooked," he says.

Therefore, he urges the health minister to review the allocation of NEET PG exam cities so that students don't have to travel to other states.